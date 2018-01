Air Force Launches Team To Investigate Oxygen Incidents

Law360, Nashville (January 23, 2018, 8:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Air Force has appointed a brigadier general to oversee a new team tasked with looking into a series of "physiological episodes" that have plagued its pilots over the past year, it announced Monday.



Brig. Gen. Bobbi Jo Doorenbos will lead the Unexplained Physiologic Events, or UPE, Integration Team, a new effort launched by Air Force headquarters to examine UPEs and try to eliminate or at least minimize their impacts, the Air Force said.



A physiologic event, or physiological episode, is a term used by...

To view the full article, register now.