Revere Sues Pharma Cos. Over Opioids, Boston Might Follow

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- Revere on Monday joined a growing chorus of Massachusetts cities to accuse several drug manufacturers and distributors of deceptively marketing and illegally diverting prescription opioids, while Boston Mayor Martin Walsh announced that the city is considering bringing its own such litigation.



Revere's 171-page complaint asserts claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and also makes public nuisance, negligence, fraudulent misrepresentation, civil conspiracy and deceptive trade practices claims. The city seeks to recoup costs it has incurred as a result of an increased reliance on...

