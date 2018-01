Candy Seller Sugarfina Says Rival Unresponsive In TM Suit

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 7:03 PM EST) -- Luxury candy seller Sugarfina Inc. asked a California federal court on Monday to hand it a quick win in a trademark lawsuit against a competitor, claiming the rival has been unresponsive and has failed to perform actions that would allow the dispute to be presented before the court.



California-based Sugarfina, which says it operates 23 retail boutiques and 14 shops in Nordstrom’s that sell distinctive sweets made by artisanal candy-makers, filed an application for default judgment against New Jersey-based Sweitzer LLC and Sweitzer Lakewood LLC, telling...

To view the full article, register now.