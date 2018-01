Chinook Nation Says Court Can Grant Tribal Recognition

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 10:00 PM EST) -- The Chinook Indian Nation fought back Monday against the federal government’s bid to kill its suit aimed at gaining formal recognition, contending that a Washington federal court can and should recognize the group as a tribe, as the people’s sovereignty has been acknowledged through its dealings with the United States over the years.



Despite the federal government’s claims to the contrary, the court has jurisdiction over the matter, the group argued, pointing to the Federally Recognized Indian Tribe List Act, which says a tribe can be...

