Crowell & Moring Nabs Enviro Atty From Snell & Wilmer

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:41 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has bolstered its environmental practice in California by bringing over a lawyer from Snell & Wilmer LLP with more than three decades of experience handling litigation and giving advice on environmental matters.



Rick McNeil joined the firm’s environment and natural resources group in Orange County, California, as a partner earlier this month after six years with Snell & Wilmer, according to a statement from the firm. He had previously spent 21 years at Irell & Manella LLP, where he was chair of...

