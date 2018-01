11th Circ. Upholds Ex-Peanut Corp. Execs' Convictions

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Tuesday upheld the convictions and prison sentences of former Peanut Corp. of America officers found guilty for their roles in a salmonella outbreak, finding the jurors were not swayed by potential extrinsic evidence that nine people died as a result of the outbreak.



In a unanimous decision, the panel rejected claims from a juror, who approached PCA secretary Mary Wilkerson after the trial, that some of her fellow jurors had made comments as to the executives' guilt and brought up the...

