Bodybuilding Co. Says Steroid-Alternative Suit Lacks Detail

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 3:24 PM EST) -- A bodybuilding supplements maker has urged a California federal judge to dismiss a rival’s suit accusing it of misrepresenting the health effects of steroid alternatives used in some of its products, saying the claims do not specify who made the allegedly false statements.



Enhanced Athlete Inc. said Monday that rival Nutrition Distribution LLC’s first amended complaint added several defendants, but did not specify which of the defendants had made the allegedly false statements, or where the statements were published.



“Plaintiff’s original complaint against defendant Enhanced Athlete...

To view the full article, register now.