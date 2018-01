Fla. Supreme Court Rejects RJR's Appeal Of $13.5M Verdict

Law360, Miami (January 23, 2018, 3:12 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up R.J. Reynolds' appeal of a $13.5 million jury verdict for a deceased smoker's family and ordered the tobacco company to pay the family's attorneys' fees for the appeal.



Florida's highest court declined to accept jurisdiction in the case, leaving in place a Third District Court of Appeal decision that affirmed $13.5 million in damages against R.J. Reynolds. (AP) The state's highest court declined to accept jurisdiction in the case, leaving in place a Third District Court of...

