Fla. Justices Won't Reinstate $30M Verdict Against Small Town

Law360, Miami (January 23, 2018, 5:52 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the appeal of a property owner whose $30 million “takings” verdict against a small northeastern Florida town was thrown out by an appeals court because it disagreed with the methodology used to assess the takings claims.



A majority of the justices agreed to decline jurisdiction in the dispute between three holding companies — Pacetta LLC, Down the Hatch Inc. and Mar-Tim Inc. — controlled by Lyder and Simone Johnson and the mostly residential town of Ponce...

To view the full article, register now.