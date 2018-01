Scottsdale Off The Hook For Independent Counsel Costs

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court found Monday that Scottsdale Insurance Co. does not have to pay for the independent counsel that a beanbag maker retained in a copyright suit, saying there was no conflict of interest in the underlying case that would have entitled the insured to retain independent counsel.



The appellate panel upheld a trial court decision finding that Chicago-based Bean Products Ltd. had only argued that Scottsdale’s reservation of rights in the suit could have created a conflict if the issues covered by the reservation...

