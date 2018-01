Pa. House Committee Advances Anti-Caller ID Spoofing Bill

Law360, Philadelphia (January 23, 2018, 4:27 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania House committee on Tuesday unanimously advanced legislation that would increase penalties for individuals found guilty of caller identification spoofing, the practice of using technology to make it appear that a call is coming from a number other than that of the actual caller.



House Bill 979, which cleared the House Judiciary Committee, would make it a misdemeanor for any person to cause false caller ID information to appear on a call recipient’s phone if it was done with intent to harass or defraud the...

To view the full article, register now.