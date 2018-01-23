Omnicare Settles DOJ's Citizenship Discrimination Probe

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:00 PM EST) -- CVS Health Corp. unit Omnicare Inc. will pay more than $3,600 to end a U.S. Department of Justice investigation stemming from allegations it discriminated against a job applicant because he was an asylee, the government said Tuesday.



The penalty is the maximum for a single instance of citizenship status discrimination, according to the Justice Department. Under the deal, Omnicare must also post notices in English and Spanish detailing workers’ rights under the Immigration and Nationality Act’s anti-discrimination provision, provide training to its staff and contractors, and...

