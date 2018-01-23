Ex-Sedgwick Bankruptcy Chair Heads To Rimon Calif. Offices

By Melissa Daniels

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- Former Sedgwick bankruptcy chair Lillian Stenfeldt joined the Northern California offices of Rimon Law, the firm announced Tuesday, where she'll continue aiding companies' bankruptcy matters, purchases of intellectual property from bankruptcy estates and other insolvency-related proceedings.

Stenfeldt will work as a partner out of the Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices as part of an eight-partner bankruptcy and restructuring group. She's represented creditors, hedge funds, creditors' committees, trustees and receivers in a variety of insolvency and bankruptcy matters, according to her Rimon biography. 

"Rimon has developed...
