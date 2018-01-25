What Employers Should Know About Termination Of TPS

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 10:44 AM EST) -- The Trump Administration has recently announced several important developments impacting the employment eligibility of hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals legally working in the United States. In the past few months, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services gave notice that it is terminating the temporary protected status program (TPS) for foreign nationals residing in the United States from the following countries: Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti and, most recently, El Salvador.



Foreign nationals who are TPS beneficiaries are not removable from the United States and may obtain an employment...

