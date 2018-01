Takata Sues RL Polk Over Noticing Debacle

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:24 PM EST) -- Bankrupt air bag maker Takata filed an adversary suit on Tuesday against bankruptcy administration vendor R.L. Polk & Co., who Takata says caused an extra $1.6 million in expenses by botching almost 5 million addresses on a mailing list.



The Aug. 29 contract called for Polk's parent company, IHS Markit, to identify the roughly 82 million vehicle owners who needed to receive bar date notices for Takata’s bankruptcy and then create a master mailing list that would be sent to further vendors doing the actual mailing....

