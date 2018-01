Morgan Stanley Beats Dark Pool Contractor’s Fraud Appeal

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court on Tuesday rejected a trading technology company’s effort to resuscitate large parts of its fraud suit against Morgan Stanley over the pair’s dark pool collaboration, keeping the case limited to damages that the bank has said it’s willing to pay.



Electron Trading LLC, the creator of an electronic trading system, said Morgan Stanley reneged on its promises and sought to use Electron’s system to let high-frequency trading clients “feast” on trading information from dark pools where the system was deployed....

