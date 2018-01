DLA Piper Adds Top White Collar Atty To Growing LA Office

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2018, 6:45 PM EST) -- A former Holland & Knight LLP Los Angeles office managing partner has joined DLA Piper as a partner in its litigation practice, where he will focus on white collar criminal defense, securities litigation and other complex civil cases, the firm announced on Tuesday.



Joel Athey has a long history of representing individuals and corporations in investigations and criminal prosecutions as well as a wide range of civil litigation matters.



He’s the latest West Coast hire for DLA Piper, which in October officially merged with Los Angeles-based...

