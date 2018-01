US Sets Preliminary Anti-Dumping Tariffs On Spanish Olives

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced it will slap preliminary anti-dumping duty rates of up to nearly 20 percent on ripe olives imported into the U.S. from Spain, finding that a number of foreign companies sold the products at less than fair value.



Commerce hit a trio of Spanish producers — Angel Camacho Alimentacion SL, Aceitunas Guadalquivir SL and Agro Sevilla Aceitunas S.Coop. Andalusia — on Friday with preliminary anti-dumping duty margins of 19.73 percent, 16.8 percent and 14.64 percent, respectively, and slapped a 17.13 percent preliminary margin...

