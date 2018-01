Pa. Justices Won't Reinstate Ex-DA Who Seduced Minor Boy

Law360, Philadelphia (January 23, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Monday it would not reinstate a former prosecutor in suburban Philadelphia who was disbarred nearly six years ago after he pled guilty to charges over his sexual exploitation of a boy he met in his capacity as a youth group leader.



The justices sided with a recommendation from its disciplinary board that more time needed to pass before Anthony Cappuccio, a onetime chief deputy in the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, could return to the practice of law.



“The conduct for...

