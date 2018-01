Rooms To Go Resolves TCPA Suit Over Marketing Calls

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 3:16 PM EST) -- A Florida resident has agreed to drop his proposed class action accusing furniture store chain Rooms To Go of flouting the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by placing thousands of unsolicited telemarketing calls to residential and wireless phone numbers listed on the national do not call registry, according to a Tuesday court filing.



Arthur Thomas Wetterer reached a joint stipulation of dismissal with Rooms To Go.com Inc. resolving claims that the retailer violated the TCPA by using an autodialer to call consumers who never provided consent to...

