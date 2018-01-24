Latino Guests Say Phoenix Motel 6 Gave Personal Info To ICE

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:01 PM EST) -- Immigrant advocates on Tuesday sued Motel 6 in Arizona federal court, accusing the discount motel chain of providing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with personal information that led to the detention and, in one case, deportation of its Latino guests.



The proposed class action alleges that Motel 6’s policy of volunteering guests’ personal information to ICE without a warrant or reasonable suspicion of criminal activity is discriminatory, unconstitutional and in violation of privacy and consumer rights. The suit’s eight named plaintiffs, represented by the Mexican American...

To view the full article, register now.