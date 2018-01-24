Latino Guests Say Phoenix Motel 6 Gave Personal Info To ICE
The proposed class action alleges that Motel 6’s policy of volunteering guests’ personal information to ICE without a warrant or reasonable suspicion of criminal activity is discriminatory, unconstitutional and in violation of privacy and consumer rights. The suit’s eight named plaintiffs, represented by the Mexican American...
