Lesbian Couples Lose Challenge To NJ Insurance Rules

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:44 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday tossed a lawsuit alleging the state discriminates against lesbians seeking insurance coverage for infertility treatments, ruling that the public agencies and individuals named in the suit are shielded by sovereign immunity.



U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton found that the claims by two same-sex couples, who challenged the state’s definition of infertility as the inability to become impregnated by a male partner, were barred by the 11th Amendment because the defendants — including the state’s onetime insurance commissioner and...

