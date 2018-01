Congresswoman’s Ex-Staffers Plead Guilty In Nude Pics Case

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2018, 9:28 PM EST) -- Two former staffers, including a former counsel, to Rep. Stacey Plaskett, the Democratic delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands, pled guilty in D.C. federal court Tuesday to misdemeanor charges that they leaked nude photos and videos stolen off Plaskett's iPhone.



Former counsel Juan McCullum copped to four counts, including unlawful disclosure of a sexual image and criminal access to a protected computer, while fellow staffer, and his friend, Dorene Browne-Louis pled to two counts: conspiracy to disclose sexual images and accessory after the fact. U.S. District...

