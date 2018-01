Strand Books Sues NYC, ConEd, Verizon Over Explosions

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:54 PM EST) -- New York City’s storied Strand book shop has leveled a $160,000 lawsuit in state court against ConEd, Verizon and the city after a series of manhole explosions and fires damaged the building-size commercial property last March, according to the suit.



Strand Book Store Inc. — an iconic Manhattan business founded in 1927 by Ben Bass that touts the flagship shop’s “18 miles of books” on its shelves — and property owner Bass Real Estate LLC on Tuesday filed negligence claims against the city of New York,...

