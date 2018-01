CIT Says Commerce Erred, Must Rethink Taiwan Steel Duties

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 2:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade said Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s anti-dumping duties on Taiwanese steel imports was unlawful and should be remanded for reconsideration, finding the department failed to make certain price adjustments for home-market rebates.



The CIT said Commerce was required to recognize a reduction for such price adjustments and had acted “contrary to the plain meaning of pertinent regulations,” adding the department had also “incorrectly” collapsed Taiwanese companies Prosperity Tieh Enterprise Co. Ltd., Yieh Phui Enterprise Co. Ltd. and Synn...

To view the full article, register now.