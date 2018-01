Challenge To NY's Nuclear Energy Subsidy Moves Forward

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 11:01 PM EST) -- A New York state judge on Monday trimmed many plaintiffs, a claim, and a power plant in question from a suit challenging billions of dollars in ratepayer subsidies for nuclear plants, but allowed much of the suit to move forward.



Acting Albany Supreme Court Justice Roger D. McDonough will let several claims made by environmental groups like Hudson River Sloop Clearwater and Goshen Green Farms continue in the suit brought against the New York State Public Service Commission and power plant owners.



The lawsuit challenges the...

To view the full article, register now.