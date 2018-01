Mich. Hospital's Mediation Bid Won't Delay Antitrust Trial

Law360, Washington (January 24, 2018, 10:20 PM EST) -- A Michigan hospital will have the chance to mediate state and federal antitrust claims against it, but the parties must reach a settlement before their March court date or go to trial, a Michigan federal judge said Tuesday, rejecting the hospital’s request for a continuance.



Henry Ford Allegiance Health, formerly known as W. A. Foote Memorial Hospital, had asked U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy to delay for a third time its trial, scheduled to begin March 6, and refer the case to a magistrate judge...

