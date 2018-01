Marijuana Operation Seeks Coverage In Tenant Damage Case

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- A district court erred when it found that $500,000 in damages caused by tenants who converted several warehouses to marijuana grow operations didn’t constitute “vandalism” and therefore wasn’t covered under an insurance policy, KVG Properties Inc. told the Sixth Circuit on Tuesday.



KVG sued Westfield Insurance Co. in 2016 after the insurer refused to cover the damages tenants caused to two Michigan warehouses by “removing walls, cutting holes in the roof” and “adding HVAC ductwork,” among other things, in order to grow marijuana in them....

