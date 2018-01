La. Court Tosses Doc’s Malicious Prosecution Appeal

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 7:36 PM EST) -- A Louisiana appeals court Tuesday upheld the tossing of a malicious prosecution and defamation suit brought by a doctor against the husband of a deceased patient, finding the widower’s malpractice claim before a state medical panel was not basis enough for malicious prosecution, and the defamation claim was too late.



The patient’s husband, Ferdinand Bonano, never filed an actual malpractice lawsuit against Richard Jeansonne Jr., after the medical review panel rejected his claim that the doctor committed malpractice by failing to diagnose his wife, Elaine, with...

