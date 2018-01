Estate Says IRS Too Late In Bid To Collect $9.2M Interest

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- The father of a deceased man whom the Internal Revenue Service investigated on suspicion of setting up an abusive tax shelter told a California federal court Tuesday that his son’s estate does not owe $9.2 million in interest, on top of more than $30 million already paid in taxes and penalties, saying the agency failed to make its claim when it had the chance.



Tom Gonzales, executor for Thomas Gonzales II’s estate and successor trustee of his son’s trust, said the IRS only advised about taxes...

To view the full article, register now.