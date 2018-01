Starwood Property Trust Launches $400M Notes Deal

Law360, Minneapolis (January 24, 2018, 2:37 PM EST) -- Starwood Property Trust Inc. is launching a $400 million unsecured senior notes offering and plans to use proceeds to pay off existing debt, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based mortgage real estate investment trust announced on Wednesday.



Starwood Property said the latest round of notes are due in January 2021. The firm did not disclose an interest rate for the notes, although it plans to use proceeds to pay off existing debt that's at an interest rate below 5 percent, the REIT said Wednesday.



"The company intends to use...

