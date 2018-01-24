Stanley Black & Decker Scoops Up Fastener Co. For $440M
United Kingdom-based Doncasters said the deal for Nelson Fastener Systems does not include its automotive stud welding business, but Stanley will take control of a group of companies specializing in fasteners for the aerospace, construction, industrial and energy markets, among others. The acquisition will complement Stanley's two...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login