Stanley Black & Decker Scoops Up Fastener Co. For $440M

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 7:33 PM EST) -- Alloy component manufacturer Doncasters Group on Wednesday said it would sell its fastener business to Stanley Black & Decker Inc. in a $440 million deal that will boost the tool and equipment manufacturer's capabilities in a variety of industries.



United Kingdom-based Doncasters said the deal for Nelson Fastener Systems does not include its automotive stud welding business, but Stanley will take control of a group of companies specializing in fasteners for the aerospace, construction, industrial and energy markets, among others. The acquisition will complement Stanley's two...

