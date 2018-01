Bar Exam Prep Co., Blind Students Settle ADA Suit

Law360, Houston (January 24, 2018, 3:40 PM EST) -- Bar exam prep company BarBri and three blind law students who had alleged the company failed to provide equal access to parts of its courses in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act have settled the dispute, according to court documents filed this week.



In addition to the confidential settlement entered into on Jan. 19 by three named plaintiffs — Claire Stanley, Derek Manners and Christopher Stewart — BarBri also entered into a consent decree on Monday, in which it agreed to make certain changes to...

To view the full article, register now.