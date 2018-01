Pa. Appeals Court Says Uber Driver Can Get Unemployment

Law360, Philadelphia (January 24, 2018, 2:54 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court issued a published decision Wednesday upending a finding that income a man earned driving for Uber rendered him ineligible to receive unemployment benefits after losing his job as a behavioral health specialist.



An en banc Commonwealth Court panel said that the state’s Department of Labor & Industry had failed to show that Donald Lowman’s work for Uber Technologies Inc. constituted an independent business venture that would bar him from receiving unemployment pay.



“The question here is whether claimant took a positive step...

