Shire Rips Allergan's 'Stranglehold' On Dry-Eye Drug Market

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:19 PM EST) -- Shire PLC on Tuesday tore into Allergan Inc.’s effort to escape antitrust litigation over its “stranglehold” on Medicare business for dry-eye drugs, accusing Allergan of disingenuously claiming Medicare Part D isn’t a distinct market.



In a brief filed in New Jersey federal court, Shire attacked Allergan’s bid to derail an antitrust suit that Shire filed last year. At issue are tactics that Allergan has deployed to preserve “a stranglehold on about 90 percent of the Part D market,” as Shire put it on Tuesday.



In a...

