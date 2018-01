'Big Hitter' Swindlers Putting Strain On Client Victim Funds

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:02 PM EST) -- In a sea of claims filed every year with client restitution funds, a small band of truly bad actors are causing oversized troubles for managers trying to juggle the numbers and keep the attorney-supported operations solvent.



While the tide of requests for reimbursements in each state rises and abates with at least some predictability, the "outlier" swindler — often an attorney who kept large-scale thefts of many clients hidden for years — are a growing concern.



While there is no national data on client restitution payments,...

To view the full article, register now.