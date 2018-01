Ute Tribe Says Decision Against Fracking Rule Must Stand

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Ute Indian Tribe pressed the Tenth Circuit on Tuesday to leave in place a lower court ruling that the government didn’t have the authority to apply a 2015 fracking rule to tribal land, saying the federal government can’t take away the benefit of the tribe’s win by rescinding the rule.



The tribes and several states won a June 2016 decision from a Wyoming federal judge that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management lacked congressional authority to promulgate an Obama-era rule strengthening regulations for fracking on federal...

