Chicago Sues U.S. Steel Over Toxic Dumps In Lake Michigan

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2018, 10:54 PM EST) -- Chicago sued U.S. Steel Corp. in Indiana federal court Wednesday, accusing the company of violating the Clean Water Act by excessively and repeatedly discharging toxic chemicals into waterways that lead to Lake Michigan, where the city gets its drinking water.



The Windy City said in its complaint that U.S. Steel operates a refinery that discharges wastewater and stormwater on Burns Waterway, an industrial ditch emptying directly into Lake Michigan. According to the city, Lake Michigan is the sole source of drinking water for more than 40...

