Brazilian Fintech PagSeguro Raises $2.3B In Year's Top IPO

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:57 PM EST) -- Brazilian digital payments company PagSeguro Digital Ltd. said Wednesday it raised $2.3 billion in an initial public offering that priced above its range — the largest so far this year — under guidance from Shearman & Sterling LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.



São Paulo-based PagSeguro offered 105.4 million Class A shares at $21.50 each, topping previous plans to sell 92.1 million shares priced between $17.50 and $20.50, which would have raised about $1.8 billion at the midpoint. PagSeguro instead raised $2.3 billion, eclipsing home...

