15 Minutes With Andeavor's Deputy General Counsel

Law360, Grand Rapids (February 5, 2018, 6:34 PM EST) -- Claudius Sokenu has seen the practice of law from a number of different vantage points during his career, first as an attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, then in private practice at Mayer Brown LLP, Arnold & Porter and Shearman & Sterling LLP, and now in-house as deputy general counsel and global head of litigation and compliance at Fortune 100 oil refinery Andeavor.



Sokenu spent the first four years of his career working in the SEC's Enforcement Division, after which he spent more than...

To view the full article, register now.