Feature

15 Minutes With Andeavor's Deputy General Counsel

By Aebra Coe

Law360, Grand Rapids (February 5, 2018, 6:34 PM EST) -- Claudius Sokenu has seen the practice of law from a number of different vantage points during his career, first as an attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, then in private practice at Mayer Brown LLP, Arnold & Porter and Shearman & Sterling LLP, and now in-house as deputy general counsel and global head of litigation and compliance at Fortune 100 oil refinery Andeavor.

Sokenu spent the first four years of his career working in the SEC's Enforcement Division, after which he spent more than...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular