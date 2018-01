Takata Seeks OK For $22M Stock Buy To Duck Mexico Tax

Law360, Wilmington (January 24, 2018, 4:22 PM EST) -- Hoping to avoid a $9 million tax bill in Mexico, bankrupt vehicle safety device and air bag component maker Takata sought Delaware court approval late Tuesday to plow a $22 million intercompany receivable back into a Mexican affiliate that owes the money.



Lead debtor TK Holdings Inc. said in a court filing that the tactical move should cancel out an unintended tax consequence of actions taken as part of a restructuring in advance of the company’s planned sale under a settlement with the Department of Justice....

