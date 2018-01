Freedmen Worry Cherokee Won't Comply On Citizenship Deal

Law360, Washington (January 24, 2018, 5:56 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday gave the Cherokee Nation, the descendants of slaves owned by tribal members and the U.S. government 30 days to sort out lingering issues preventing final judgment that would close out a tribal citizenship mandate issued for the descendants last year.



The Cherokee Nation says it is eager to fully grant citizenship and is moving forward to process the paperwork for individual freedmen, but it is resisting a bid by the freedmen to impose reporting requirements for the tribe for at...

To view the full article, register now.