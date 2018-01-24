Populous Va. County To Roll Back Immigrant Detentions

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 5:49 PM EST) -- Virginia's most populous county said Tuesday it intends to stop detaining immigrants who completed their jail sentences and may be of interest to federal immigration officials unless it receives court orders to do so.



In a letter, Fairfax County notified U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that in May the county will terminate a service provider agreement and stop honoring requests to detain individuals who are the subject of administrative detention requests, unless related “lawfully issued” criminal detainers come along with the solicitations.



The county intends to...

