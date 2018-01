Man Gets 5 Months For Smuggling Cobras In Chip Cans

Law360, San Francisco (January 24, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- A California man has been sentenced to five months in federal prison and fined $4,500 for smuggling three endangered king cobras into the United States by hiding them in potato-chip canisters, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



On Monday, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu sentenced Rodrigo Franco, 35, of Monterey Park to the prison time plus two years of supervised release for attempting to smuggle the cobras into the country, the DOJ said in a statement. Franco pled guilty to animal smuggling in September,...

To view the full article, register now.