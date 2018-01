Cellular Communications LTE Patent Claims Nixed At PTAB

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday invalidated a number of claims in a Cellular Communications Equipment LLC patent covering Long Term Evolution networking technology, finding the claims to be obvious in light of prior art.



The board instituted inter partes review of U.S. Patent No. 8,867,472 after it was challenged by HTC Corp. and ZTE Corp. in February. In its final written decision, the board found that both smartphone companies had shown a "preponderance of the evidence" that various claims in the '472 patent...

