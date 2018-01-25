Expert Analysis - Opinion

Int'l Arbitration Will Keep Thriving Despite Trump Agenda

By Ava Borrasso January 25, 2018, 10:16 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 10:16 PM EST) -- In his 2005 bestseller “The World Is Flat: A Brief History of the Twenty-First Century,” Thomas L. Friedman teaches us that globalism is a seemingly unstoppable freight train bringing boons to the overall living standard of the world at large. Those advantages occur, in part, through global reorganization of the workforce. Certain tasks and jobs are performed in places where they can be completed more economically than in the U.S., leaving what Friedman considers more innovative or imaginative work to the U.S. labor force.

A decade...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular