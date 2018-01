11th Circ. Won’t Revive $320M Fla. Hospice FCA Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2018, 8:08 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday shot down a Florida social worker’s bid to revive her False Claims Act accusations against a nonprofit hospice provider, ruling a lower court was right to dismiss the $320 million whistleblower suit because her claims lacked specific details about the alleged fraud.



Nancy Chase, a licensed social worker who worked for LifePath Hospice Inc. for 20 years, had accused the company, its parent organization Chapters Health System Inc. and other Chapters subsidiaries, Chapters Health Inc. and Good Shepherd Hospice Inc., of...

