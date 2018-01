FERC Greenlights Cove Point Pipeline Expansion Project

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday gave its go-ahead to a unit of Dominion Resources Inc.'s plans for a $147 million project that will add compression to the Cove Point Pipeline in order for it to carry more natural gas to areas on the East Coast.



Dominion Energy Cove Point LNG, referred to as Cove Point LNG, submitted its application for the Eastern Market Access Project in November 2016. The expanded compression will add nearly 300,000 dekatherms of capacity per day to the pipeline, which...

