Toys R Us Looks To Close 180 Stores Nationwide

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 3:58 PM EST) -- Toys R Us on Tuesday asked a New York bankruptcy court for permission to close more than 180 U.S. stores that it says are performing at “suboptimal levels.” 

The bankrupt toy retailer asked the court for authorization to begin closing up to 182 of its approximately 880 U.S. stores — constituting approximately 6.9 million square feet of retail space — early next month, although it said the outcome of ongoing lease negotiations could save some stores or put even more locations on the chopping block....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Toys "R" Us, Inc.


Case Number

3:17-bk-34665

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 19, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular