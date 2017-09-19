Toys R Us Looks To Close 180 Stores Nationwide

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 3:58 PM EST) -- Toys R Us on Tuesday asked a New York bankruptcy court for permission to close more than 180 U.S. stores that it says are performing at “suboptimal levels.”



The bankrupt toy retailer asked the court for authorization to begin closing up to 182 of its approximately 880 U.S. stores — constituting approximately 6.9 million square feet of retail space — early next month, although it said the outcome of ongoing lease negotiations could save some stores or put even more locations on the chopping block....

To view the full article, register now.