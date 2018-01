Shepherds Fight H-2A Visa At DC Circ. In Wage Dispute

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 10:38 PM EST) -- The H-2A nonimmigrant visas that allow foreign-born shepherds to work in the U.S. are unlawful because the available positions represent a permanent labor shortage and are thus not temporary, and that they open those shepherds up to abuse by their employers, asserted organizations representing the workers in a brief they filed Tuesday with the D.C. Circuit.



The appellate court should strike down the process followed by federal agencies that allows the dispensing of unlawful visas to companies that go on to pay the workers absurdly low wages, according...

